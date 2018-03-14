Uhuru picks more principal secretaries and envoys

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 14th 2018 at 00:17 GMT +3

Noordin Mohamed Haji picked as new Director of Public Prosecutions. [Photo: Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday announced more appointments as the government for his final term continued to take shape.

Uhuru nominated a director of public prosecutions, six principal secretaries, three chief administrative secretaries and three ambassadors, and referred their names to Parliament alongside that of his previous nominee for attorney general.

Two former Opposition MPs - Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi and Wilfred Machage - were among those nominated for the positions of Chief Administrative Secretary and ambassador respectively.

With yesterday's nominations, there are now 22 CASs, a new post created in each ministry whose holders will help Cabinet secretaries co-ordinate the running of affairs in their ministries.

The President had named 22 Cabinet secretaries for his second and final term in office.

And there are now 13 principal secretaries.

Uhuru nominated spy chief Noordin Mohamed Haji as the next director of public prosecutions to take over from Keriako Tobiko, who was appointed to the Cabinet.

The President also sent to Parliament for vetting and approval the name of Justice Kihara Kariuki as Attorney General.

Mr Kihara was named the nominee for the post last month, after Githu Muigai resigned.

Uhuru also announced he had sent to Parliament for vetting and approval the names of Harry Kimutai as the Livestock PS, Alfred Cheruiyot as the PS for Correctional Services and Fred Sigor as PS for Irrigation.

Others are Jerome Ochieng as PS for ICT, Susan Komen as PS, East African Community and John Omenge as PS for Mining.

“I have appointed the following to the post of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS): Eng John Musonik (Petroleum and Mining), Hassan Noor Hassan (Sports) and Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi (Environment),” the President said in a statement.

Mr Kimutai unsuccessfully contested the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in the last elections as an independent candidate after losing out in the Jubilee Party primaries.

Mr Hassan unsuccessfully vied for the Mandera governorship last year.

The President also nominated as ambassadors Richard Ekai, John Ogango and Mr Machage, and forwarded their names to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

The President did not submit the name of his adviser for constitutional affairs, Abdikadir Mohamed, whom he nominated last month as the ambassador to South Korea.

It is not clear why the name was not submitted.

Receive views

Yesterday, Speaker Justin Muturi said relevant National Assembly committees had 14 days – starting yesterday – to receive views from the public and vet the nominees before tabling their report in the House for consideration.

At the same time, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has approved the nomination of Kennedy Ogeto for the position of Solicitor General.

Committee chairman William Cheptumo (Baringo North) yesterday tabled the vetting team report endorsing the President's nomination.

“Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has approved the nomination of Kennedy Ogeto to serve as the country’s Solicitor-General," read the report.

The lawmakers will vote today to either reject or adopt the report.