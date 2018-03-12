Economic Freedom Party supports Uhuru-Raila unity initiative

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 22:17, Updated March 12th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

Economic Freedom Party (EFP) has come out strongly to support the unity initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

The party that supported president Uhuru’s re-election bid described the initiative as timely and in the best of interest of the Kenyan people.

“The act of burying the hatchet between the two Kenyan foremost leaders will certainly herald a peaceful and tranquil political environment necessary for rapid economic growth and development for our people,” read a statement signed by the party’s Secretary General Mr. Abdullahi Abdinoor Gessey and the Chairman Isaak Hassan Abey.

For a long time, negative ethnicity has come in between our national cohesion and integration efforts and this new deal is the true beginning of our national healing as a people, they said.

But they encouraged the two to be inclusive in their quest to unite the nation because there were more players in the political landscape beyond the two.

They noted that it was crucial to involve all political parties and entities and to avoid the risk of alienating others in this important journey to build a new Kenyan together.

“As gallant and wise leaders who see far, it is our hope that, the two will not limit the talks to Jubilee and ODM parties because the Kenyan political landscape goes beyond the two parties,” they said.

According to EFP, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, out of the spirit of inclusivity should include such parties as Economic Freedom Party in the new national dialogue for a sustainable and real national unity.

“As a party that supported President Uhuru in quest for the highest set in office in the last year we support this move and we are ready to offer all the necessary contribution to see success of the new national unity endeavours,” they said welcoming all Kenyans of goodwill to support the process.

