Hospital suspends nurse accused of stealing a five-day-old baby in Kisumu

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 20:15, Updated March 11th 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3

Avenue Hospital in Kisumu where a nurse is alleged to have stole a child on March 11 2018. The nurse is currently being held at Kondele police station. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Avenue Hospital in Kisumu has suspended nurse accused of stealing a five-day-old baby from unknown location and taking her to the facility for medication.

The nurse is currently being held at Kondele police station, as police say she would be arraigned in court after interrogation.

ALSO READ: Parents painfully recount how thief stole their baby in Kisii

Hospital Managing Director Dennis Ogolla confirmed the incident, saying the management had taken a swift action to save the situation.

"The management of Avenue Hospital, Kisumu had no prior knowledge of the actions of the concerned patient attendant. The hospital management acted upon the information as soon as it came to light by securing the babies health and safety and then immediately notifying the police, resulting in the subsequent police investigation,” said Ogola.

He added: “Avenue Hospital, Kisumu does not condone the behaviour of the patient attendant and she has been suspended from duty pending the police investigation.”

Her colleagues at the hospital said the she had been serving six month maternity leave and was expected to return to work last week.

She however claimed that she had a small baby and could not make it back to work in time, but the management insisted on her reporting to work when she showed up with the baby.

The management, which suspected possible child theft, then called police who picked the suspect for questioning.

The small baby was then taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital as authorities trace the parents.

ALSO READ: Woman in child theft case held for five days