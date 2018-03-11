We have been betrayed and will have a presidential candidate in 2022, declares Wetang’ula

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 14:33, Updated March 11th 2018 at 14:54 GMT +3

Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi have said they are working on a blueprint to have a Presidential candidate from western region in 2022 [File, Standard]

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has said together with Amani chief Musalia Mudavadi, they are working on a blueprint that will see the Western region produce a presidential candidate in 2022.

He said the region has been getting a raw deal in terms of Cabinet appointments, representation at both Houses of the Senate and National Assembly and other State job appointments.

The Bungoma senator who was speaking at Samoya on Saturday evening in his home county mantaining the Western region has never benefited from the pacts that area political leaders have entered in with others from different regions.

He said they have set up a 10-member committee to develop the blue print that will dictate how the candidate will be picked.

“The region has remained disunited since the death of Vice President Kijana Wamalwa. We want to bring all leaders from the region together so that we can reclaim our lost glory,” he said.

He added: “Luhya nation since independence has produced three Vice Presidents; Mudavadi, Mr Wamalwa and Moody Awori. In 2022, we are not going to settle for anything less than a presidential candidate whom we will ensure is elected as President as we have numbers.”

He disclosed that MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale were leading the team developing the blueprint.

“I and Mudavadi are working around the clock to ensure before 2022 we are speaking in one voice. We have been duped for long to support candidates from other regions who desert us in time of need after ascending to power,” Wetang’ula said.

“In 2013, Central Kenya had Martha Karua, Paul Muite and Peter Kenneth who were all eyeing the presidency but the region voted overwhelmingly for Uhuru Kenyatta. This is the narrative we want in Western region,” he added.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said the region will move on even without NASA leader Raila Odinga who recently joined President Uhuru to work together.

"As we wait the outcome of the NASA meeting tomorrow of what Raila discussed with Uhuru,we should move on and put Mulembe house in order ahead of 2022 elections," said Wangamati.

Wetang’ula’s sentiments comes in the backdrop of President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga's decision to work together throwing the three co-principals into political uncertainty.

Recently, Luhya leaders allied to Jubilee party led by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa said they will unite the region and speak in one voice and compel Mr Ruto to pick one of them as his running mate for the 2022 race to State House.

This was during the homecoming ceremony of Mbakalu MCA Bethwell Mwambu in Tongaren Constituency.

The leaders said poor politics had seen the region lagging behind in terms of development.

Mr Achesa said if residents of Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia and Busia can unite, then it will be easy for the region to ascend to power after Ruto finishes his term as President.

“We are the second most populous tribe in Kenya. We have tried supporting a presidential candidate from Nyanza with no vain but if we unite and support Ruto in 2022, we will sail easily to state house in 2032,” Achesa said.

Mr Wamalwa and Lusaka said it’s out of love that they were given the positions they currently hold and that if the region will remain united, they will get the deputy president slot as they organise themselves for 2032 to enter statehouse with storm.