More officers moved in changes in the police force

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 11:18, Updated March 11th 2018 at 11:33 GMT +3

More Senior police officers moved in changes to enhance police operations. [Photo: Courtesy]

More senior police officers were Friday moved in changes to enhance police operations.

Among those moved was former head of Flying Squad Saidi Kiprotich who was named the Kilifi County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) while former head of Special Crimes Prevention Unit Noah Katumo was named Kisumu Division Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO).

Head of investigations at Kenya Revenue Authority Danson Diru was moved and named the Central CCIO replacing Michael Baraza who goes to Nyanza in the same capacity. Nyanza CCIO Violet Makhanu was recalled to DCI headquarters while Mr Henry Ondiek who has been the head of training at DCI headquarters was moved to police headquarters and named the Director, community policing.

Mr Mwaniki Kiboro who has been a trainer at the DCI training school was named the head of investigations at KRA.

Others moved include Kilifi County Commander Benjamin Kogo who was named the General Staff Officer at the General Service Unit and will be replaced by Busia’s Halima Salat.

Former Rift Valley head of traffic Mary Wangui Omari was moved to traffic headquarters while Joseph Wambua will replace Salat in Busia.

An official aware of the changes said more movements are expected in the coming week.

In the DCI, more than 400 Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) personnel were in mass transfers.

This means some of the DCI officers you knew in your area are not there anymore.

The officers include 97 of the ranks of Inspector and Chief Inspector. The rest are that of sergeant, corporal and constable. Of these, 40 are new DCI bosses at various divisions.

DCI boss George Kinoti said the changes were normal aimed at bolstering operations in the affected areas.

The new and earlier named DCIOs include David Chebii (Parklands), Fatuma Hadi (Kilimani), Francis Wanjau (Dagorreti), Edwin Mungai (Embakasi) and Samuel Cheserek (Central).

Others are Patrick Maloba (Tigania West), Justus Munyasia (Muranga South), Richard Kipkoech (Tigania East) and Paul Mwita (Borabu).