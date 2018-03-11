MPs to play role in Uhuru-Raila political deal

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale with Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali at a past press conference. [Photo: Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In summary Leaders hail two leaders meeting, say it will heal a polarised country after divisive elections

National Assembly Speaker says MPs will ensure implementation of the proposals for the sake of national unity

Kenyans could be staring at far-reaching legal changes as recommendations by the team to spearhead dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga are implemented.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says the House is ready to play their role to facilitate implementation of the proposals.

“Nobody can pretend or deny that the two individuals (Uhuru and Raila) have 95 per cent following in the country. Therefore a meeting between the two is a good development and is one that has a high potential to stabilise the county. The proposals in the dialogue will go a long way in bringing tranquility in the country,” said Mr Muturi.

But even as many questions remained unanswered, leaders from across the country congratulated Raila for meeting President Kenyatta.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua described the move as courageous and said the two leaders meeting should be about Kenyans and not for creating jobs for few individuals.

“The President and Raila should proceed and not pay attention to fence-sitters whose main agenda is to galvanise tribal cocoons so that they can negotiate for government positions,” said Dr Mutua who is also the Maendeleo Chapchap leader.

The governor said his party is also interested in amending the Constitution to expand the government but added that this should be about inclusivity, better service delivery and economic growth.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale pointed out that the Head of State had fulfilled his pledge of leaving a legacy of a united country.

Bold attempt

“Meeting Raila, his political arch rival was part of his promise to promote national reconciliation, healing and fostering unity among our citizens,” said the Garissa Township MP on Twitter.

Nyanza Governors Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Cornell Rasanga (Siaya), congratulated Raila and President Kenyatta, describing the meeting a bold attempt in re-uniting Kenyans.

“I want to salute my party leader for this bold move. This is a wonderful move. His decision to sit down with President Kenyatta has once more demonstrated that he loves this country and would not want it to burn,” said Mr Awiti.

Mr Ongwae said dialogue between the two leaders came as good news for Kenyans.

“That the two leaders have mutually agreed to climb down on their hardline positions for the sake of Kenya is a show of statesmanship,” he said.

Kisii Women Representative Janet Ongera also saluted the two leaders, saying the Abagusii community will support their new found unity.

Other Kisii leaders who also lauded Raila and Kenyatta’s gesture are MPs Richard Onyonka, Richard Tongi, Alhpa Miruka, Sylvanus Osoro and deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Ugunja MP and ODM’s Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi said: “Raila has always seen far. This latest patriotic move has further cemented his credentials as a democrat who loves Kenya more than himself.”

MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Jared Okello (Nyando) Paul Abuor (Rongo), Walter Owino (Awendo) and Onyango Koyoo (Muhoroni) supported Raila’s decision to cooperate with Jubilee.

“We unreservedly, welcome the good gesture by the people’s President. He together with President have shown responsible leadership and humility. We will support other initiatives,” said Nyamita.

Anglican Church Bondo Diocese Bishop, David Kodia told MPs to guard against statements that may negate the good initiative. Prof Kodia said the two leaders unity will see the economy rebound as investors will be assured of stability.

“With peace, many investors who fled Kenya at the height of post-election violence will come back,” he said.

Complement

Former EACC commissioner Irene Keino said; “This is the beginning of a new era for Kenya. Although it will create uncertainty in some quarters, it is bound to complement the realisation of the 4 pillars of the Jubilee government.”

“This meeting marks a new era of rapprochement in Kenya. Markets are driven by sentiments and no doubt the business climate will improve significantly as a result. The two leaders should strive towards bridging the wide ethnic division in the country,” Kiprono Kittony, chairman Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Friday unity pact between President Kenyatta and the NASA leader Raila was borne following lengthy conversations over time, Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen revealed.

“There has been conversation for a long time and the meeting on Friday was pre-arranged. Raila reached out to the President for the conversation,” said Murkomen.

In the South Rift, MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Hilary Kosgeu (Kipkelion West) who are allies of Deputy President William Ruto welcomed the move by President Kenyatta and Raila to come together, noting that it will make the 2022 mathematics easier. “We are very happy because President Kenyatta and his Deputy will have ample time to concentrate on delivering their manifesto without interference. The decision for them to work together couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Mr Koech.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang also said political leaders at all levels should emulate the example set by the President and Raila by set aside their political differences for the sake of development in the country.

“We appreciate the statesmanship demonstrated by the two leaders.

“The state is bigger that anyone of us and we thank Raila for joining the President in unity,” said Sang.