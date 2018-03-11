Joho grants amnesty to 35,000 land owners

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 21:09 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Wednesday 13th December 2017. [Photo/Kelvin Karani]

Mombasa County has granted amnesty to property owners who are yet to register their land for rating purposes.

Governor Hassan Joho granted the amnesty on all accrued land rates, penalties and interest amounting to millions of shillings for a month from March 1 this year. He said failure to register property would attract huge penalties and the owners would be denied approvals for development plans.

County Executive for Lands Edward Nyale said yesterday that Mombasa County has between 30,000 and 35,000 unregistered parcels of land, thus denying the county government revenue.

In a statement, Nyale said it was against county laws not to register any property, warning that it would lead to penalties.

“Non-registration also leads to accumulation of arrears and heavy penalties and interest. Additionally, it will not be possible for a property owner to maximise on his property like approvals on development plans since the land is not in our records,” said Nyale.

One would be required to present a copy of the title deed, a search certificate, a memorandum of registration of transfers and Sh5,000 assessment fees.

Mombasa County has in recent months threatened to seize prime property and buildings following non-payment of land rates.