Controversial MP turns spotlight on DP Ruto after Uhuru-Raila unity

Deputy President William Ruto told to mend fences with his political rivals

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament (MP) Johana Ngeno has turned the spotlight to Deputy President William Ruto telling him to mend fences with his political rivals.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta took the country by surprise by holding a meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga. Ngeno told Ruto to borrow a leaf from the president’s unprecedented move.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have been political rivals for decades, even with Odinga being sworn as the People President but Uhuru didn’t think of that yesterday. The Head of State placed the country first and decided that he should sit down with the former Prime Minister and discuss how to move the country forward,” said Ngeno.

Ruto’s abrasive political style has created many political enemies especially in Rift Valley among them being the Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto.

In Central Kenya, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo sits at the center of the area leaders who are on record vowing that they will ensure that Ruto doesn’t ascend to the presidency is the 2022 General Election.

“If Uhuru can sit down with Odinga, why can’t Ruto sit down with his political rivals such as Kanu leader Gideon Moi, Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto, Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter among others and make the Kalenjin Nation great again. The Kalenjin leaders differences has divided the community into at least three blocks,” said Ngeno.

The controversial MP whose election Narok Court upheld last month added that the Kalenjin unity was of paramount importance if Ruto wishes to gun for the presidency in 2022 General election with the whole community behind him.

“As Rift Valley leaders we want to go to the election peacefully and in a combined force,” said Ngeno.

The Kanu MP at the same time told off NASA co-principals Kalozo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi over their complains that Odinga had meet with Uhuru without their knowledge.

“Uhuru and Odinga met because for the good of the nation. Though the meeting should have been structured, we don’t care the nitty-gritties. What the country prays is that the unity will hold so that the county can move forward,” said Ngeno.

The controversial MP of Parliament who has over the years locked horns with Ruto over a myriad of political issues, declared that he will not mind if President Kenyatta will appoint Odinga to the government.

“Where is the problem of having a grand-coalition government since after all this country belongs to all of us. A quick assessment of former grand-coalition government of retired president Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga as the Prime Minister, reveals that the county attained a degree of development,” said Ngeno.