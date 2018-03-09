Voices in the wilderness - Kabando and colleagues pushed Raila-Uhuru dialogues last August amidst condemnation

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 21:57, Updated March 9th 2018 at 22:43 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with NASA leader Raila Odinga

Former Mukurueini MP Kabando wa Kabando is the new silent hero after President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met today surprising all Kenyans in a move that will change the political landscape of the country

Kabando had in August last year led a team of Central Kenyans leaders calling for a national dialogue , a move that drew sharp and immediate barbs from Jubilee diehards in the region.

“For us to have a peaceful Kenya for all we call upon the Jubilee Government and the NASA coalition to dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreement on a level playing field for the conduct of successful presidential elections,” he had said at a press conference called by Jubilee leaders who did not make it back to parliament after the august General elections.

They had said the prevailing mood is certainly not conducive for conducting the presidential elections to reflect the will of the Kenyan people.

“A section of the leadership is creating an atmosphere of fear and despondency. This is not the environment anticipated under article 81 of the constitution of Kenya,” he had said in a statement signed by among others William Kabogo, Samwel Ragua and Peter Mositet.

Mr Kabando had urged all efforts must be made to moderate, to calm and to inspire confidence and peace in the Republic of Kenya.

“Mistrust and lack of Communication hast caused a rift between otherwise friendly people. We fear that our destructive elements are inciting our security forces, the electoral agency IEBC itself, and even other critical national leaderships to cause havoc and grandstanding that may break this country,” read the statement.

Realising that IEBC is dithering and procrastinating barely ten days to the slated rerun Election Day, they called for Immediate inclusive national dialogue, honest re-engament with IEBC on electoral process, a stop of any form of violence and a quick punishment to any perpetrators of any form of violence and most importantly, “a direct engagement between our President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and his main political rival RT. Hon Raila Odinga.”

And many Kenyans took to the social media today to congratulate Kabando and his colleagues for their wisdom and forecast.

Other leaders at the presser included Mratha Karua who said Mr Uhur and Mr Raila are people to talk to each other and did not require a negotiator.

“Governor Mutahi Kahiga was right on this one, also Kabando Wa-Kabando and William Kabogo,” posted Eric Makara on his Facebook page.

“Wow. Great. Proud of these guys who always take the first step with Courage,” wrote Ignatius Wahome.

And Jackson Gichinga said “God bless Hon. Kabando Yu really cares for this nation. A true leader with a different.”