US commits to stronger security, trade and bilateral ties with Kenya

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 20:06, Updated March 9th 2018 at 20:10 GMT +3

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) is welcomed by his Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and CAS Ababu Namwamba(L) upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday 09/03/18 for official visit. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday evening held a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the meeting, Tillerson said the United States of America will deepen security cooperation with Kenya in fighting terrorism as well as seeking peace in Somalia and South Sudan.

The US Secretary of State also called for increased US investment, stronger trade and bilateral ties during discussions with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tillerson said US deeply values relations with Kenya as it commits to stronger security, economic, trade and bilateral ties.

President Uhuru said expanded African market after free trade area agreement will offer US solid investment opportunities.