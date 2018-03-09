Sonko urges Kenyans to donate kidneys Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

US commits to stronger security, trade and bilateral ties with Kenya

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 20:06, Updated March 9th 2018 at 20:10 GMT +3
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) is welcomed by his Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and CAS Ababu Namwamba(L) upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta  International Airport (JKIA) on Friday 09/03/18 for official visit. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday evening held a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the meeting, Tillerson said the United States of America will deepen security cooperation with Kenya in fighting terrorism as well as seeking peace in Somalia and South Sudan.

ALSO READ: My discussion with Raila: President Uhuru

The US Secretary of State also called for increased US investment, stronger trade and bilateral ties during discussions with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tillerson said US deeply values relations with Kenya as it commits to stronger security, economic, trade and bilateral ties.

President Uhuru said expanded African market after free trade area agreement will offer US solid investment opportunities.

RELATED TOPICS:
Rex Tillerson
Uhuru Kenyatta
bilateral trade

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

What Raila said after meeting Uhuru

What Raila said after meeting Uhuru

Uhuru, Raila iron out differences

Uhuru, Raila iron out differences

Uhuru meets Raila

Uhuru meets Raila

US top envoy arrives for four-day visit

US top envoy arrives for four-day visit

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited