How Kenyans on social media reacted to Raila-Uhuru meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with NASA leader Raila Odinga

Kenyans have welcomed the meeting between NASA leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta with mixed reactions.

While some supported the move saying it maybe the end to tension or divisions that have gripped the country, some saw it as Raila’s betrayal to his co- NASA principals. Others were foreseeing the end of NASA coalition after the Raila-Uhuru meeting.

The absence of three co-principals made betrayal narrative gain more strength.

Using trending hashtags like #HarambeeHouse, #PresidentUhuruKenyatta and #Raila, Kenyans freely expressed their opinions on Twitter.

For people like Dr Wandia and others, they supported the meeting.

Dr Wandia @wmnjoya tweeted: We thank Raila Odinga for standing up for the voice of people in Kenya. We understand his fatigue with fighting against fraudulent elections for more than 15 years. He has fought the good fight. That's why we the people will take over from here.

Donald B Kipkorir @DonaldBKipkorir tweeted: What a time to be alive in Kenya when Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta & Baba Raila Odinga have agreed to reconcile the Country. Have always remained steadfast that Kenya belongs to all & no one tribe or tribes are special & no tribe or tribes are children of a lesser god ...#NewDawn4Kenya.

David Oginde @doginde tweeted: Whatever Uhuru and Raila discussed may matter little, but that they met and conversed is, for now, of greater significance.

But for these ones, Raila did wrong to meet Uhuru.

Yoana kimwele @kim_yoanakim tweeted: If it was Kalonzo Musyoka meeting the president Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House ... Luos could be at our neck now! calling us watermelons and betrayers bure kabisa.

Lord Mutai @ItsMutai tweeted: Everyone who gave up everything for Raila Odinga, suck it up and go home. Raila was in business. He has always been. Let us focus now on Alfred Mutua, William Ruto and others for 2022. Raila should retire and go eat his bribe with peace.

Robert ALAI, HSC @RobertAlai tweeted: Either Raila or Kalonzo was to leave NASA first. Uhuru meeting Raila without the other hanger-ons is the end of NASA. UK has scored big in taming NASA as Tillerson arrive tonight while Raila is telling diplomats that he is for talks and peace #NASAisDEAD

For Juma Odhiambo, the meeting was a loss to National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared Miguna Miguna, who was forcefully deported to Canada and who has been pushing for the removal of President Uhuru Kenyatta from office.

‏@JOdhiambos tweeted: After President Uhuru Kenyatta Meets Opposition Leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House. We can conclude that, "Miguna Miguna is the loser".