Interior CS Matiang’i to face Parliament over killing of student leader

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 18:50, Updated March 8th 2018 at 19:12 GMT +3

University students carry the coffin bearing the body of Evans Njoroge who was shot dead by police in Meru last week during his burial in Longonot trading center in Naivasha. [Photo/Standard]

Parliament will summon the CS for Interior Fred Matiangi and the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett over the killing of student leader in Meru last week.

This came as lawmakers lashed out at the duo over their silence since Evans Njoroge a student leader in Meru University was shot dead by police in unclear circumstances.

The leaders and human right activists issued a one week notice to the top security leadership to prosecute the officer involved failure to which they would institute private prosecution.

This emerged when the 22-year-old student was laid to rest in his father’s farm in Longonot trading center in Naivasha in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners including fellow students.

According to Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, it was disheartening to see that one week after the murder, the officer who had committed the act had not been arrested.

An emotional Wangari said challenged the CS and IG to salvage the image of the force by dealing with the few errant trigger happy officers tarnishing the image of police.

“We as parliament shall summon the CS and the IG for this heinous murder that has left a family in pain and the university management should also be investigated,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui while condemning the act said that he was ready to institute private prosecution against the officer involved in the killing.

He said that the family's high hopes in the deceased had been shattered because of careless work by a trigger happy officer who was still scot-free.

"It is painful for a parent to send a child to school in the hope of rising in the society only for the family to receive the body in a coffin and yet the child was not sick,” he said.

