Thugs kill watchman and guard dog near Bungoma police station

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 11:53, Updated March 8th 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

Bungoma Police Station

A guard was killed and goods of unknown value stolen at Bungoma Members Club Wednesday night about 100 metres from the Bungoma Police Station.

The thugs entered the club by scaling the main gate and overpowered the guard by tying his hands and legs before killing him then strangling the guard dog at the premise.

An official at the club said the thugs entered the premise through the kitchen door and stole Sh5,000 from the club, stock that was on the counter and a television set.

Elsewhere bodaboda demonstrated along the streets of Bungoma town over recent killings witnessed in the area.

The operators were complaining over the killing of one of their colleagues on Tuesday night and a watchman killed on Wednesday night.

Caleb Barasa, said their colleague was killed on Tuesday and his motorbike stolen by unknown people in a recent wave of thuggery incidences in Bungoma town.

Barasa said the gang had reemerged and was targeting motorcycle operators in the area and asked the police to offer security.

“We need the police to take action against this gang that is reemerging and targeting our operators. They are stealing our motorcycles and going to the extent of killing us,” he said.

The operators marched to Bungoma Governor’s office demanding their issue to be addressed.

While addressing the boda boda riders, Governor Wangamati said it was unfortunate that the thugs were trying to disrupt peace in the area.

He added that he had contacted the county security team to ensure they apprehend the suspects behind the killings.

“We know that without security we cannot achieve our development agenda and the emergence of these thugs will disrupt our agenda. We want the county security team to ensure that they deal with this once and for all,” he said.