Met says rains to continue in several parts of the country

Rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country in the next five days, weather experts have said.

The forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department shows that rains would be concentrated in counties situated in the Lake Victoria basin and highlands west of the Rift Valley.

These include counties such as Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia.

For counties such as Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, the weather forecast shows the possibility of rain in the morning.

In the afternoon, the regions are likely to have showers in a few places, with temperatures reaching 27 degrees Celsius.

The coastal strip will mostly experience sunny intervals but showers over several places can be expected on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures at the coastal strip will hit 31 degrees Celsius.

Counties such as Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta are likely to mostly experience showers in a few places in the afternoon with temperatures are likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

The counties in the northeastern region - Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo - are likely to experience sunny intervals, with temperatures expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

