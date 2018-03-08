Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel arrested over incitement

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 09:42, Updated March 8th 2018 at 09:51 GMT +3

Former Laikipia North Mp Mathew Lempurkel. He was arrested by the police over claims of incitement. (Mose Sammy, Standard)

Immediate former Laikipia North Mp Mathew Lempurkel was on Wednesday evening arrested by the police over claims of incitement.

The former lawmaker was arrested at Rumuruti town while having a meeting with residents and locked at Nyahururu police station.

According to Laikipia police county commander Simon Kipkeu, Lempurkel allegedly incited local communities to turn against each other during a meeting he had convened at Mowarak trading center on Monday.

He had also called on the pastoral communities to graze on private ranches during this drought season.

“We have enough evidence that he incited the communities to turn against each other. In fact, he particularly pointed out that the Samburu and Pokots living in the area must evict all the Kikuyus and Kelenjins for they had taken over their land,” he said.

The commander said that it was regrettable that such words could have come out of a leader.

He said that the law must be followed and no one should invade on someone’s private land.

“We have come from a season where pastoralists had been invading private ranches in search of pasture. The former lawmaker is now taking us there. Private property must be respected and the government is there to make this happen” he said.

He said that Lempurkel had been on a list of people the police have been tracing for inciting the locals.

He said that he would be arraigned in court to face incitement charges.

The former lawmaker is facing similar charges at a Nanyuki court for making such statements last year.

The arrest come in the wake of resurgence of banditry attacks that have left four people dead and one injured in the last two weeks.

The incidents happened at Ratia, Kaptagat, Survey and Amaiya areas.

The latest incident happened at Ratia village on Monday where suspected bandits killed Mr Sammy Kamau Ngure as he drove his livestock home.

Local leaders led by Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Senator John Kinyua and Laikipia west MP Patrick Mariru have since condemned the incidents and called on the government to act.

“This is total disrespect of the law and the government must take action to curb this.We are glad that the police are now arresting those suspected to be inciting the communities,” noted Muiriithi.