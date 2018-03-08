Raila's new onslaught on IEBC Previous Story
Raila planning retreat for NASA MPs next week

By Rawlings Otieno | Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3
NASA CEO Norman Magaya during an interview at Capitol Hill office on January 21, 2018. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has lined up two parliamentary group retreats in the next few weeks to plan strategy.

But the Opposition coalition will first have a retreat for MPs from Nairobi and its environs before having a full retreat in Naivasha next month.

On Tuesday, co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavad, and Moses Wetang'ula, at a meeting, agreed that there was a need to convene a joint parliamentary group meeting to cement NASA's position on a number of issues and particularly on the matter of electoral justice.

NASA Chief Executive Norman Magaya said key issues to be addressed when MPs meet will be review of public expenditure and management of public resources, ballooning Government borrowing, and strengthening of devolution.

