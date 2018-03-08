Search for DPP starts, with ten candidates lined up for interviews

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3

Thomas Letangule (sprayed with oil and milk from a tradition gourd) who is in the list of shortlisted candidates for the position of DPP. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Interviews for candidates shortlisted for appointment to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions start today.

Ten candidates have been shortlisted by a team selected to recruit Keriako Tobiko’s replacement. Tobiko resigned and was appointed Environment Cabinet secretary.

The interviews will be conducted today and tomorrow.

After the interviews, the selection panel will submit the names of the top three candidates to the President, who will then pick one person and forward the name to the National Assembly for vetting. Should Parliament approve the nominee, the President will make the appointment.

Those to be interviewed include Supreme Court Deputy Registrar Daniel ole Keiwua, former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Thomas Letangule, lawyer Lucy Kambuni, National Intelligence Service Senior Director Noordin Haji, Machakos Chief Magistrate Abdulkadir Ramadhan, Patrick Gumo and three deputy DPPs – Dorcas Oduor, Jacob Ondari and Nicholas Mutuku.