Education CS Amina sends Meru VC Japheth Magambo on terminal leave

Education Cabinet Secretary has sent the troubled Meru University Vice Chancellor Prof Magambo on terminal leave following the brutal killing of student leader Evans Njoroge.

CS Amina Mohamed made the announcement when she visited the institution on Tuesday, announcing the Vice Chancellor's replacement.

Professor Charity Gichuki who has been serving as the deputy VC in charge of finance and administration will take over as the VC in an acting capacity.

“The university council is working with the acting VC to ensure that studies are resumed and the students return as soon as possible in order to stabilise the situation,” said CS Amina.

Japheth Matambo’s term was due to expire later in June, 2018.

Evans Njoroge, the Secretary General of the student council was killed on the afternoon of February 27 during demonstrations against hiking of tuition fees.

The students accused Magambo of failing to honour the deal to reduce the tuition fee Sh8,500 as agreed in past meeting between the school’s management and student leaders.

After his murder, protests and concerted calls for Magambo to resign was mounted. This is as he stayed firm, saying he did not see a reason to resign.

CS Amina further directed the institution that was shut over the recent brutal killing of a student leader to be opened within a week.

“We are working very hard with other government agencies on this matter so that we can find a solution,” she said.

