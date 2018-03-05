Kitale Club chairman killed in cold blood Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Prosecution wants lawyer to testify against his client

By Michael Ollinga | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 09:13, Updated March 5th 2018 at 09:19 GMT +3
According to DPP, the advocate swore contested forged documents for his client [Courtesy]

The prosecution wants an advocate to testify against his client alleged to have used false documents to swear an affidavit in a succession case.

George Murgor is accused of forging the title documents of a 1,000-acre piece of land valued at Sh400 million, with intent to defraud the family of Christine Chebor Murgor.

ALSO READ: Raila will not hand over in 2022 - ODM leaders

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Erick Gumbo swore the contested documents by George Murgor and it wants him to be a witness in the matter to help determine the origin of the documents.

“The affidavit is drawn and filed by Gumbo and Associates and Mr Erick Gumbo appeared in the matter on behalf of the accused. Mr Henry Kenei, on behalf of the firm, served the affidavits to Philip Murgor. Gumbo is, therefore, the only person who can explain the origins of the forged titles,” said ODPP.

George Murgor is accused of forging the estate’s title and grant, and altering transfer entries directed to Chebor in favour of Charles Murgor Changwony on November 14, 2014.

Succession case

He is accused of presenting the documents in the High Court in the succession case, with the intent of defrauding the family. The accused is a brother of lawyer Philip Murgor, who is representing the family.

Henry Kenei, appearing for Gumbo, however, requested the court to decline the prosecution's request, saying it would cause a breach of client confidentiality.

“The prosecution cannot seek the help of the court to seal gaps in their investigations by compelling Gumbo to testify. The accused himself has not testified in the matter at the High Court and it will be unfair to breach the confidentiality pact between the advocate and his client,” Kenei argued.

He said Gumbo acted for the accused person and cannot be transformed into a witness in the criminal matter that arose from the succession cause.

ALSO READ: UhuRuto's big no to power games ahead of 2022

Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa will rule on the matter on March 23.

RELATED TOPICS:
dpp
director of public prosecutions
succession
george murgor

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Judge bars DPP from prosecuting tycoon,Julius Mwale

Judge bars DPP from prosecuting tycoon,Julius Mwale

DP Ruto’s call to political class

DP Ruto’s call to political class

‘It’s me for 2022’ NASA principals' cry causes jitters

‘It’s me for 2022’ NASA principals' cry causes jitters

Obsession with succession is our greatest undoing

Obsession with succession is our greatest undoing

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited