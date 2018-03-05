Raila says ODM will win seat in by-election Previous Story
Leaders should stop manipulating the political space, says DP Ruto

By Silah Koskei | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 4th 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3
DP William Ruto chats with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during the burial ceremony of the Late Yvonne Wamalwa in Kitale. [Photo: Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has called on Jubilee leaders to stop political debates and focus on issues that will transform the country.

The DP, who spoke Sunday during a fundraiser for Missionary College in Eldoret, said citizens had given leaders an opportunity to lead and cautioned against the 2002 debate.

He insisted that the elections were concluded and there was leadership in place, which was working towards delivering on its promises.

“Between now and 2022, we should focus on developmental agenda because there are millions of Kenyans who are looking up to us for transformation of industries, need for universal healthcare and those who are first time home owners. That is the discourse we should stick to, especially those of us who are from Jubilee Party,” said Ruto.

He was categorical that leaders should not deviate from what they outlined in the Jubilee manifesto on the four development pillars.

Earlier, former Industrialisation Minister Henry Kosgei used the platform to advise leaders in the region against losing focus but rather rally behind DP on his 2022 State House bid.

“The race to 2022 is not far and our leaders should not lose focus because I am certain that the DP is firm and understands his primary duty. As a community, we do not have any other chance other than supporting him.

"I am solidly behind him and it will be prudent if we are given a chance to deal with those who want to go against him,” said Kosgei.

Ainabkoi MP Wiliam Chepkut dismissed plans to amend the Constitution to pave way for the creation of prime minister position, saying citizens were not ready for another referendum.

Among those in attendance were Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Senator Margaret Kamar, MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Janet Rotich (Turbo).

