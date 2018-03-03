Grisly Bomet accident claims two lives, leaves 9 injured

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 12:48, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 12:59 GMT +3

A traffic police officer inspects the matatu that was involved in an accident on the Sotik-Narok highway yesterday. [Gilbert Kimutai, Standard]

Two people died on the spot and nine others seriously injured after a car collided with a matatu near Chebole on the Sotik-Narok highway.

Witnesses said the car was trying to overtake the matatu when it rammed onto it.

The car driver and one occupant were killed, leaving two others with serious injuries.

Seven passengers and the matatu driver sustained serious injuries.

“We are mourning seven young men from my ward killed here,” said Kipsonoi MCA Weldon Kirui.

The injured were rushed to Tenwek and Kaplong mission hospitals.

Sotik OCPD Jonathan Ngala has asked motorist plying the route to observe caution and drive within the speed limits to avoid causing accidents.