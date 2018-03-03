KWS ranger turns on his AP officer girlfriend, shoots her dead

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 11:52, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 12:06 GMT +3

The couple have been having domestic quarrels over counter accusation of infidelity [Courtesy]

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger shot and killed his girlfriend, an Administration Police (AP) officer based in Litein, in Bureti Constituency.

Victor Kipchumba Rono, a KWS ranger who is stationed at Naro Moru in Nyeri allegedly grabbed Maureen Cheptoo's AK-47 rifle at 10PM Friday night and shot her in the back of the head.

ALSO READ: Fourteen rivers that feed Meru National Park dry up

The incident occurred at an AP camp near the Bureti deputy County Commissioner’s office.

According to neighbours the couple have been having squabbles over counter accusation of harbouring love affairs.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Litein mission hospital mortuary.