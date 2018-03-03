Carry your cross, Uhuru tells ministers

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 21:30 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries after he witnessed their swearing in at State House, Nairobi. Also Present is Deputy President William Ruto on 02/03/18.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries that they will be held accountable for all matters in their dockets.

The President said this after the CSs, CASs and PSs signed two oaths that bind them to higher standards of integrity and fidelity to the law as regards management of public resources.

The first pledge signed by the officials was on general leadership and integrity while the second was an accountability pledge.

“You come into high offices to act as the guardians of public resources, you are expected to do much with as little as possible. Kenyans want to see their taxes being used prudently, resourcefully and for maximum gain for the nation,” said the President.

He said he will take swift action against any official mismanaging public resources.

“No amount of excuse will help. Each one of you will carry their own cross,” said the President at State House, Nairobi.

The signing of the pledges was conducted after the swearing in of the Chief Administrative Secretaries and new Principal Secretaries. The swearing in ceremony was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

President Kenyatta told the new State officials that he will expect the highest standards of integrity from them.

“My decision today that the oath of office you have taken be accompanied by an integrity and ethics code, both signed in public, is my demonstration of this commitment,” he said.

