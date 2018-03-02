Police officer charged with killing his wife, daughter

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 10:39, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 10:42 GMT +3

Constable Cosmas Kipchumba Biwott

A police officer was yesterday charged with killing his wife and daughter at a police camp in Subukia, Nakuru County.

Constable Cosmas Kipchumba Biwott, 24, appeared before High Court judge Maureen Odero, but did not plead to the charges. Biwott was attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

ALSO READ: Police transferred as war against smuggling intensify

“This being his first appearance, the accused is not required to answer to the charges facing him. He will, however, be informed of the charges,” said Justice Odero.

Biwott allegedly killed his wife Jane Njoki, 26, and daughter Shantel Nyambura, 5, on Wednesday at Suswa ASTU camp in Subukia.

The court further ordered that he be escorted to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital for a psychiatric test to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

The prosecution applied to have the suspect remanded at Nakuru Central Police Station for eight days as police officers conclude investigations.

The suspect, according to the prosecution, was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Nandi where he had fled to after committing the crime.

Biwott is said to have had a quarrel with his wife before he allegedly fired 20 bullets into her body in the 3am incident.

The case will be mentioned on March 15, 2018, when Biwott is expected to take plea.

ALSO READ: Couple arrested for allegedly killing son