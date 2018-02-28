Kalonzo urges Governor Ngilu not to give up in charcoal fight

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 12:12, Updated February 28th 2018 at 12:19 GMT +3

A probox that was carrying charcoal goes up in flames in Mwingi town after it was torched by irate youth. [Photo by Philip Muasya/Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to enforce charcoal and sand harvesting ban in the county without hesitation or fear.

Kalonzo said increased deforestation and environmental degradation must be fought with all available means and told Ngilu never be intimidated or cowed by anti-crusaders.

The NASA co-principal who spoke during the fifth graduation ceremony at South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) in Kitui County on Tuesday said the wanton destruction of the environment must be wiped out without allowing political inclinations interfering with the fight.

“We must act now to reverse environmental degradation. Today, rivers that have never been affected by seasons are running dry and very soon, unless drastic measures are taken, protection of scarce water resources could turn into hostilities,” Kalonzo said.

Ngilu who was present assured Kalonzo that she will not to relent in the fight against charcoal production and transportation.

She said the ban which came into effect on January 16 will not be lifted despite protests from charcoal traders, mainly drawn from the county.

“We are not turning back in this fight against charcoal trade. It does not matter who is protesting or issuing threats. Let them find other places to destroy environment but not Kitui County,” Ngilu said.

The governor further said any moves to intimidate her through government institutions such as the NCIC and DCI will not cow her.

