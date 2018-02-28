Likoni family demands justice for six-year-old son found dead in priest's car

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 10:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3

Joyce and Richard Wasike, parents of a six-year-old boy found dead inside a bishop’s car at a church in Likoni, Mombasa County, during the interview with The Standard. [Mkamburi Mwawasi, Standard].

The family of a six-year-old boy found dead in a bishop’s car in Likoni, Mombasa, has asked the police to speed up investigations into his death.

The victim’s mother, Joyce Wasike, said she got worried when her son, Emanuel Wasike, failed to return home after service on Sunday.

“He was jovial and could not wait to get to church on Sunday because he had a presentation together with his group,” said Ms Wasike.

She said she started looking for her son after he failed to return home. She went back to the church but a guard said he had not seen him.

“Sunday services end at 2.30pm after which my son would come looking for me so we can go home. However, this was not the case last Sunday. I kept on hopping he would turn up,” said Ms Wasike.

The boy’s father, Richard Wasike, disputed claims the car in which his son’s body was found had stalled.

He said the car, within the church compound, was functioning only that it is used on special occasions.

“My son died in a car belonging to the bishop, which is only used on special occasions. The car is working. I have seen it leave the church compound several times,” Wasike said.

He added: “I fail to understand how my son got into that car. I want justice served. I urge the police to carry out thorough investigations and bring the person who killed my son to book.”

The police had said they are not treating the bishop as a suspect for now. Detectives yesterday said the vehicle in which the body was found in had not been used for a while.

The body is at the Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

Likoni police boss Benjamin Rotich said detectives will take the necessary action as soon as they conclude investigations into the matter.

The officer said the cleric and the family of the victim will soon be invited to record statements.

“At the moment, we are carrying out general investigations, which are not touching on a specific person. We want to find out the cause minor’s death first,” said Rotich.

He added: “We call on all those concerned not to speculate and allow us to carry out investigations.”