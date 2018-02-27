First devolution conference to focus on President Uhuru’s Big Four agenda

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 26th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

The first devolution conference during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term in office will realign the Big Four agenda.

This will be in an effort to incorporate the county development agenda into the national agenda.

ALSO READ: Police block shareholders from Midland Company premises

The conference committee chairperson, Anne Waiguru, said yesterday the fifth annual forum in Kakamega would be centred on President Kenyatta’s delivery pillars.

Ms Waiguru said the plan was to look beyond political affiliations and instead focus on housing, food security, affordable healthcare, and manufacturing.

“We expect over 6,000 participants and for the first time the actors of devolution will be realigning the Big Four agenda driving the country in one direction,” she said.

Waiguru, who was officially launching the conference website, said there would be four breakout sessions where participants would discuss the four pillars at length.

“Unlike the practice in previous devolution conferences which has been to hold a mega event and discuss pertinent issues, this year we will break out to discuss the Big Four agenda,” she said

Senator Irungu Kang'ata, who co-chairs the committee, said senators had made a significant contribution to the conference.

“Senators are now involved in the planning. We have also channelled funds to this venture, so be assured we will be part of the conference,” he said.

During the last conference in Nakuru, county leaders lobbied the Senate to spearhead the process of amending Article 203 of the Constitution to increase the county allocation to 45 per cent of the national revenue.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto’s call to political class