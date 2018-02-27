Kisii family yet to come to terms with theft of their one year old baby

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 26th 2018 at 21:06 GMT +3

Emmah Njoki and her husband John Mwangi at their home at Fanaka estate in Narok. The family is in agony after their one and half year old baby was stolen after the mother was drugged on her way to hospital. [PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT]

A couple has spoken about the pain they have gone through since their daughter was snatched by an unknown woman last month.

One-year-old Josephine Kerubo was stolen by the woman who entered their house on the evening of January 9 this year, while the child's three siblings were playing outside.

William Moseti, the baby’s father said his wife Jackline Moraa had left their four children at home as she ran errands.

“When she returned, our second born son Robert told her they were playing outside and when the baby slept, he carried and placed her in bed in the house and went back to play with the others,” said Moseti.

According to Moraa, a neighbour informed her that she saw a woman she did not know taking away the baby and assumed it was a relative.

The family said they have been spending sleepless nights since the baby was stolen and have never tired looking for her.

“I cannot understand why someone would steal our baby even if they are desperate to get one,” said Moraa.

Ayienda Mokaya, area chief, said police have already launched investigations. A suspect, he said, was arrested but was released due to lack of evidence.

Mr Mokaya appealed to anybody with information that can help locate the child to share it with security organs.

“I have never handled a case of baby theft in my location before. It is sad that someone has decided to punish the poor parents instead of following legal channels if they want to adopt a child,” said the chief.

