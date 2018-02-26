Man drowns in dam while fetching water

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Residents of Kijabe village on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway were left in shock after a 45-year-old man drowned in a dam.

The man, who was alone at the time of the incident, was at the dam to fetch water when he fell in and was unable to swim to safety.

ALSO READ: Today's Sure Bet Slip

It took police and members of the public three hours to retrieve the body as residents raised concerns about the high number of people who have drowned in the dam.

According to witness Peter Kimathi, the man, an elder in one of the churches, lost his footing and slid into the muddy dam.