Send prisoners to plant trees, says MP Next Story
Fire destroys 500-acre farm Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Man drowns in dam while fetching water

By Antony Gitonga | Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Residents of Kijabe village on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway were left in shock after a 45-year-old man drowned in a dam.

The man, who was alone at the time of the incident, was at the dam to fetch water when he fell in and was unable to swim to safety.

ALSO READ: Today's Sure Bet Slip

It took police and members of the public three hours to retrieve the body as residents raised concerns about the high number of people who have drowned in the dam.

According to witness Peter Kimathi, the man, an elder in one of the churches, lost his footing and slid into the muddy dam.

RELATED TOPICS:
drowning
Kijabe village
Nairobi-Nakuru highway
dam
Peter Kimathi

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

50 acres of land with historical site grabbed, elders claim

50 acres of land with historical site grabbed, elders claim

State plans to build Sh86 billion dam in Nyamira

State plans to build Sh86 billion dam in Nyamira

Tackle threat of Nairobi City running out of water soon

Tackle threat of Nairobi City running out of water soon

Miguna: I was not escorted to Amsterdam

Miguna: I was not escorted to Amsterdam

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited