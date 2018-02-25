Ruto tells leaders to shun political rhetoric

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 24th 2018 at 22:37 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has told leaders to stop politicking and concentrate on development.

He also asked the opposition to tone down on rhetoric and help to steer the country forward.

"We are not in a campaign period any more. We need to work for the people who elected us. That is what we are supposed to do not keep the country on campaign mode every day," he said.

Speaking during a tour of Bungoma County, Saturday, the DP said stability will help the country to realise growth.

"We need to work and maintain peace and stability for us to move forward. Divisive politics that wants to divide this country should be shunned and work to improve the lives of our people," he said.

Ruto called for an end to supremacy battles and asked leaders to strive to deliver on their mandate.

"We do not want to see or hear about who is superior, whether Governor, MP, Senator but work for the people," he said.

The DP said Jubilee was ready to work with leaders at the grassroots regardless of their political affiliation.

He said the people made their voices heard at the ballot and it would be unfair to discriminate them on the basis of their political support.

"We know there is a governor here in Bungoma. We are telling him we are ready to work with him. This is not the time to question who supported which party, it is about service delivery," he said. The DP further said the national government had already offset Sh38 billion debt owed by Nzoia Sugar Company.

Ruto said the government was willing to reliquish part of its shares in the miller to the county government in order to give ownership to farmers.

"We are willing to give our stake out to the county government on behalf of farmers," he said.