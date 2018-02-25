Nyanza leaders mourn Dola

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 24th 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3

Kisumu County commissioner Pauline Dolla speaking during a security meeting over boarder conflict in Muhoroni on November 3, 2017. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Leaders have mourned Homa Bay ODM vice chairman Tom Dola who died at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

He was husband to Kisumu County Commissioner Pauline Dola. Governor Cyprian Awiti said Dola was instrumental in the fight for democracy.

The deceased contested for Karachuonyo parliamentary seat in the last election and lost to MP Adipo Okuome. He mobilised party supporters at the grassroots.

“We have lost a valuable politician with a bright future,” said Mr Awiti.

Mr Okuome also described Dola as a good politician who was development conscious. Homa Bay MPs Ongondo Were, Gladys Wanga and Rangwe’s Lilian Gogo and Senator Moses Kajwang condoled with his family.

Dola served as ODM regional coordinator in Nyanza in the run up to 2017 polls. ODM national chairman John Mbadi eulogised the deceased as a committed leader.