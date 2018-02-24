You won’t shake me, Mohamed Ali tells Joho Next Story
DP Ruto tells off financial analysts, says Jubilee regime is transparent

By Lydiah Nyawira | Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 21:44 GMT +3
DP WIlliam Ruto addresses residents of Kiawara in Kieni Constituency of Nyeri County where he commisioned construction of 2 roads. /DPPS Photo/

Deputy President William Ruto has defended Kenya’s rising debt burden and insisted the country can pay.

“We are borrowing with discipline, a plan and are focused on what we want to spend the money on,” he said.

Speaking at Kiawara shopping centre in Nyeri County where he commissioned the construction of two road projects, the Deputy President told off analysts who have warned that Kenya’s continued borrowing could be unsustainable.

The Jubilee government has just successfully secured a Sh200 billion loan from international lenders in form of a Eurobond.

“Those complaining about Kenya securing funds for infrastructure should know we are not Goldenberg and other scandals,” he said. He said the Jubilee government would be accountable for the funds borrowed by ensuring tangible results are realised.

“We are running a transparent government with development projects. We are a responsible and prudent working administration,” he said.

On 2022 politics, the DP said delivery of services and unity is more important than who will be elected president. He said Jubilee was more concerned with welfare of the people.

“Jubilee team is united and focused in service delivery. We are not interested in who gets what but our focus is to serve the people and unite the country,” said Mr Ruto.

“Days of bad politics are long gone. We should focus our energies on politics of bringing all Kenyans together irrespective of their tribal and political affiliations. Time for who is where, who is who and who is doing what shouldn’t be there,” he added. The DP was was accompanied by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and legislators from Nyeri, Laikipia and Kirinyaga and Kiambu.

“There is no cause for alarm over borrowing of funds, because the funds are being spent on projects that will benefit us,” Kieni MP Kanini Kega said. Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said financial analysts should stop complaining about the money borrowed as debt because it is being used for development. Ruto launched two bitumen roads that will connect Kieni East and West.

