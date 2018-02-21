Baby-theft suspect blames witchcraft

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 07:58, Updated February 21st 2018 at 09:30 GMT +3

If Prince Leo could speak, then the world would hang on to his every word as he narrates his 24-hour ordeal in the hands of his abductor.

But Leo is only three weeks old, and the only sound he can make is a shrill cry.

To his father, Job Ouko, the cry is a relief, it means his son is alive and well. He had come close to losing his twin son.

Leo is said to have gone missing from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after he was handed to a stranger to hold him for awhile as his mother was being wheeled to the ward.

Until he was found in Kawangware slum yesterday, he had been away from his parents for 24 hours.

Leo's mother developed heart-related complications after a caesarean operation, necessitating urgent medical attention.

Mr Ouko traced Leo to a one room iron sheet house in Kawangware, from where the suspect had been forcing maize flour porridge down the baby's throat, instead of breastfeeding him.

Asked why she was not breastfeeding 'her child', the suspect first claimed that the baby was old enough to take porridge. But later she admitted that her breasts did not have milk.

The suspect, a 29-year-old woman, was accosted by the child’s father and neighbours at about 11.40am at her house.

By then, she was already washing the baby’s clothes and airing them, ready to travel to her rural home in Kisii to formally introduce 'her baby' to her extended family.

Kisii tradition

The baby had already been shaved in accordance with Kisii tradition, ready for what was expected to be a big occasion back home.

Were it not for observant neighbours and mobile phone technology, the story would have been different.

One of the suspect's neighbours alerted the father through a phone number he shared over the media, pleading for any information to help trace his son.

As soon as Ouko arrived at the suspect's house, the mood quickly changed from hushed questions on the baby’s real identity to shouts from a mob baying for the woman's blood.

Angry residents shouted at her to shut up as he tried to explain herself. Suddenly, the 'new mother' was pleading for mercy from the crowd.

Asked to explain how little Leo ended up in her arms, the suspect blamed it on sorcery.

“Mimi sikuwa na nia yoyote ya kuchukua mtoto. Nilijikuta tu nimechukua mtoto vile huyo msichana alinisalimia. Ni huyo msichana aliniekea madawa (I had no intention of taking the child. I just found myself with the child after some woman shook my hand. She must have used some spell),” she claimed.

She further said the woman, whom she had never met, cast a spell on her and instructed her to take the baby.

“Aki nimejifunza lesson, nikikutana na mtu simjui siwezi msalimia. Mimi sijui ni dawa gani aliniwekea. Nampigia simu saa hizi hashiki. Nisamehe (I have learnt my lesson, I will not shake hands with a stranger again. I am trying to call her now and she is not picking my calls. Please forgive me),” she sobbed.

Area chief, Stephen Wachira saved the suspect from the angry mob before she was whisked into a police patrol car and taken to Muthangari Police Station.

Lesson learnt

The suspect was captured on CCTV walking out of KNH with a baby in her arms. Reports indicated that she later boarded a bus, but quickly changed her mind and hired a motorcycle.

As for Ouko, coming close to losing his son has taught him one invaluable lesson; never to trust a stranger.

“I am so happy that I have found my son. Never trust anyone with your child, not even a doctor, a nurse or anyone," he said.

