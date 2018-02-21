House teams set to vet Uhuru's PS nominees Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Applications for position of DPP invited

By Geoffrey Mosoku | Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 20th 2018 at 23:23 GMT +3

Do you want to be the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)? Well, you have six days to apply.

The position was advertised in the State-run MyGov on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Court orders IG Boinnet, DCI to produce Miguna by 2pm

Candidates should submit their applications to the Public Service Commission.

The recruitment panel, led by Dr Elizabeth Muli, said Keriako Tobiko's successor should have served as a judge of a superior court or magistrate for at least 10 years, or be a distinguished legal practitioner or academician with at least 10 years' experience.

Women, minorities, the marginalised, and the disabled were encouraged to apply.

RELATED TOPICS:
dpp
keriako tobiko
Director of Public Prosecutions

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Tobiko: I leave office having laid a very strong foundation

Tobiko: I leave office having laid a very strong foundation

Varsity don in death probe freed

Varsity don in death probe freed

Concern raised over gaps left in key commissions

Concern raised over gaps left in key commissions

Tobiko, Yatani and Munyes appointed to Cabinet

Tobiko, Yatani and Munyes appointed to Cabinet

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited