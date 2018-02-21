Applications for position of DPP invited

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 20th 2018 at 23:23 GMT +3

Do you want to be the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)? Well, you have six days to apply.

The position was advertised in the State-run MyGov on Tuesday.

Candidates should submit their applications to the Public Service Commission.

The recruitment panel, led by Dr Elizabeth Muli, said Keriako Tobiko's successor should have served as a judge of a superior court or magistrate for at least 10 years, or be a distinguished legal practitioner or academician with at least 10 years' experience.

Women, minorities, the marginalised, and the disabled were encouraged to apply.