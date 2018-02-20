DRC President’s convoy involved in a fatal road accident

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 09:36, Updated February 20th 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

The truck driver died in the crash [Courtesy]

The motorcade of the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila was involved in an accident in Zambia's capital, Lusaka, on Sunday, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The accident happened on Leopards Hill road following the alleged failure by police to clear the route for Mr Kabila’s motorcade, according to eye witnesses.

Despite police officers lining the road, a light truck collided with the motorcade, leaving the driver dead and a police officer who was manning the road seriously injured.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the driver, Andrew Phiri, was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Last week five people were killed in an accident involving a cement truck and Mr Kabila's motorcade in DR Congo's capital, Kinshasa.

Mr Kabila was visiting Zambia to strengthen bilateral relations when the latest accident happened.