Raila steps in as Miguna stirs storm in NASA Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Court nullifies election of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

By Timothy Makokha | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 09:35, Updated February 20th 2018 at 11:39 GMT +3
Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

The High Court has nullified election of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and ordered for fresh elections.

The Judge while making the ruling Tuesday morning at the Homa Bay court said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election according to the law.

ALSO READ: Politics and witchcraft: How witchdoctors helped MCA win elections

Justice Joseph Karanja also said the petitioner had provided enough evidence for the nullification of the Homa Bay governor’s election.

The petition was filed by former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, who had cited irregularities in the August 8 elections for the governor’s seat.  

Awiti garnered 210,173 votes against Magwanga’s 189,060. Magwanga was running as an independent after failing to clinch the ODM nomination in a bruising battle that split the county into roughly two equally strong support bases.

Tom Onyango of Jubilee was third with 1,432 votes.  Another independent Medo Misama managed  668 votes.

In his victory speech said he would serve the people of Homa Bay diligently.

Magwanga, however, rejected the results claiming that they had been manipulated at the tallying tables.

RELATED TOPICS:
governor cyprian awiti
election petition
homa bay county

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court upholds Buuri, Mbeere MPs' election

Court upholds Buuri, Mbeere MPs' election

Petitioner cites anomalies to challenge MP's poll victory

Petitioner cites anomalies to challenge MP's poll victory

Why politicians will think twice before filing petitions in future

Why politicians will think twice before filing petitions in future

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong off petition hook

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong off petition hook

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited