Reprieve for NASA leaders as court lifts Government suspension of their passports

By Paul Ogemba | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:01, Updated February 20th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3

Economist David Ndii and businessman Jimi Wanjigi are among seven opposition leaders who got a reprieve after the court suspended a State decision to withdraw their passports.

Justice John Mativo also stopped the Government or any immigration official from interfering with their movement in and out of the country, marking their first win in their fight against government plans to curtail their freedom.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the suit, an order is issued suspending the respondent's decision to suspend the petitioners’ passports or in any way interfering with their right of movement in and out of the country,” ruled Mativo.

