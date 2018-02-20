NASA replaces Khaniri with Mutula in PSC amid resistance

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 23:07 GMT +3

NASA has replaced Vihiga Senator George Khaniri with Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jr in its Parliamentary Service Commission list of nominees.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi on Monday confirmed submitting the names of Mutula (Wiper), Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (ODM), and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga (ODM).

Consequently, Mutula is expected to resign from the Senate Minority Whip position for Khaniri to take up the slot.

But in a text message, Mutula told The Standard that the changes were “not to my knowledge".

Mbadi, however, insisted the decision by the coalition was binding and asked the affected individuals to abide by it. Khaniri was reportedly not keen to take up the Minority Whip position.

Sitting allowance

The scramble for the seven PSC slots is fuelled by the Sh40,000 a sitting allowance, official cars, influence on the commission's hiring, and a staffed office.

Mbadi said: “There have been consultations in making the changes. The letter from my office overrides any other communication to the Speaker.”

He said all NASA legislators were under obligation to vote in all their members nominated.

The changes come against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding a letter Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper wrote to Speaker Muturi fronting Borabu MP Ben Momanyi as its nominee to PSC.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Wiper was entitled to a PSC slot in the National Assembly amid reports Jubilee was colluding with Wiper to vote in Momanyi.

“As long as the document Wiper submitted is still with the Speaker, Wiper has a slot in the National Assembly,” said Duale.

But Mbadi and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi told Jubilee to keep off NASA affairs. “We don’t expect Jubilee to dictate to us who should be in our list," they said.