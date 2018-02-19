35-year-old widow nursing serious injuries after crocodile attack

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:13, Updated February 19th 2018 at 00:17 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A 35-year-old widow is nursing serious injuries after a crocodile attacked her at a beach in Lake Victoria.

The woman identified as Mary Akinyi was fetching water at Mainuga beach, Kanam B in Rachuonyo North sub county, when the attack happened.

Mainuga Beach Management Unit chairman Ochieng’ Opere said: “She had fetched water and was lifting her bucket to get out of the Lake. But the crocodile emerged out of nowhere and grabbed her.”

The woman raised an alarm and was rescued by fishermen who rushed her to Homa Bay County Referral hospital.

Opere called on Kenya Wildlife Service to address the persistent human-wildlife conflict at the beach.