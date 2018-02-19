Terror suspects targeted church with explosives, police say Next Story
No wearing of jungle uniforms in urban and non-operational areas, police told

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 20:10 GMT +3
Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has directed all his officers to stop wearing jungle uniforms outside operation zones.

In a memo, Mr Boinnet directed that jungle uniforms should be worn only by specialised units or in operation areas where the regular blue and green uniforms were not viable.

The IG warned against wearing jungle uniforms on regular security patrols.

“It has been noted with a lot of concern that officers in urban centres are wearing jungle fatigues while on normal patrol duties,” said Boinnet in a memo from police headquarters to all officers.

The memo warns that violating the police dress code, including wearing any form of civilian clothing while on duty, amounted to indiscipline.

The orders apply to both regular and administration police.

Police have different uniforms meant to be worn on various occasions. These include ceremonial, jungle and patrol kits.

 

