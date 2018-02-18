| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 17th 2018 at 20:48 GMT +3

Musalia Mudavadi

Factions have emerged in Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) as differences over the ‘swearing in’ of Raila Odinga threaten to split the party.

In a had hitting memo early last week, Mudavadi banned his party’s officials from holding any meeting to discuss the conduct of rebels unless they were sanctioned by the secretariat.

ALSO READ: Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

Trouble began when Mudavadi skipped the swearing in, which was attended by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, who have now been branded rebels.

The two have remained defiant, vowed not to appear before the party disciplinary committee as earlier directed and accused ANC parliamentary chairman Ayub Savula of being a Jubilee mole trying to silence them.

Savula, on his part, has accused Malala and Osotsi of wrecking the party from within with intention to scuttle Mudavadi’s presidential bid in 2022.

“We are shocked that the same people used by Jubilee to wreck our party and convince Mudavadi to ditch NASA are pointing accusing fingers at us after we busted them,” said Malala.

Osotsi claimed Savula and Nambale MP John Bunyasi feel bitter after their plans to deliver Mudavadi to Jubilee were thwarted. Malala said he is not moved by the disciplinary threats and will not attend next week’s meeting.

But the two legislators have been accused by the party of bidding ODM’s agenda at the expense of ANC.

On Thursday, ANC warned the two against causing divisions in the party, with Mudavadi reading a riot act to perceived ‘rebel’ MPs.

In his letter to all the ANC MPs and party leaders, Mudavadi issued a stern warning that those involved in illegal meetings will be dealt with.

ALSO READ: Today's betting slips

MPs Tindi Mwale (Butere), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Ernest Ogesi (Vihiga), Savula, Bunyasi and party Secretary General Barrack Muluka said they will not allow Malala and Osotsi to wreck the party.