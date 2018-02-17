Residents stare at starvation as drought ravages Kajiado County

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 21:47 GMT +3

Nancy Lasoi gives her children water to quench thirst at Torosei village in Kajiado. Severe drought has continued to ravage the area and residents are on the verge of starvation and require immediate intervention. PETERSON GITHAIGA

One in every 10 children is malnourished due to deteriorating food security in rural areas of Kajiado County, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has revealed.

The agency said residents are on the verge of starvation and require immediate intervention.

NDMA county director Abdi Omar, yesterday said that the risk of malnutrition shot up to 17 per cent as at January, according to a latest survey.

Mr Omar who led a delegation of UN agencies to a meeting with Governor Joseph ole Lenku, told journalists that the situation is dire and could deteriorate further if the drought persists.

He said a survey conducted by the agency shows an emergency solution has to be found to avert deaths of residents.

“Our survey indicates that the drought situation in the county is wanting, if the government does not intervene we might end up loosing lives,” said Omar.

World Food Programe country representative Annalisa Conte, who was also in the meeting, raised concerns that the drought situation is not being given the necessary attention.

Governor Lenku explained that malnutrition rates went up among children after pastoralists moved to other areas with their livestock in search of pasture and water. “The situation indeed is dire. Women and children were left at home as the men moved with the livestock in search of pasture. They cannot even get access to goat’s milk,” he said.

This comes as residents appealed for food aid from the Government as drought ravages the area.

Many families in Kajiado West and Central constituencies can hardly afford a daily meal, and hundreds of cattle have died over the past six months due to lack of pasture and water. More than 900,000 cattle are at risk of starvation and require urgent support in terms of feeds and water.

Nominated Senator Mary Seneta appealed for relief food from the National Government to save residents from starvation.

ABANDON SCHOOLING

“Livestock are dying in large numbers, and they are the only source of food for my people. What is likely to follow is the effect on the pastoralists, who have nowhere to turn to,” said Ms Seneta.

School children have been forced to abandon classes to accompany their parents in search of pasture and water for livestock. Herders have crossed to the neighboring Tanzania as weak livestock are left behind to die.

“I have lost more than 100 cows to this drought. The animals were all that I depended on in my life. I am wondering what to do next,” said Stephen ole Leshau a resident of Lenkisim in Kajiado Central sub county.

“Severe drought is ravaging Mailwa, Lenkisim, Poka, Imbirrikani, Purko, Maparasha, Shompole, Mosiro, Dalalekutuk, Mile 46, Meto, Ildamat, Kitengela West and settlements surrounding Isinya,” said Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito.

