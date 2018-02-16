Nairobi gets new police boss in changes

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 07:35, Updated February 16th 2018 at 07:47 GMT +3

The National Police Service has effected major changes within its ranks.

The new head of Flying Squad is Musa Yego while Pius Gitari will head Special Crimes Prevention Unit.

Joseph ole Tito is the new Nairobi County police commander, taking over from Japheth Koome who has been moved to police headquarters as the principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

Kingori Mwangi moves to Kiganjo Police Training as the commandant replacing Noor Gabow who has been named the DIG- Administration Police.

Henry Barmao is the director of operations, Joseph Kodi (commandant ASTU), Julius Muthama (Regional Commander Western), Noah Mwivanda (Regional Commander Coast), Moses Ombati (Regional Commander Eastern) and Larry Kiyeng (director of personnel).

More changes

Also named are Philip Tuimur (director community policing), Peter Ndungu (director planning), Samuel Kimaru (traffic commandant), Francis Munyambu (Regional Commander Central), Jecinta Muthoni (director of reforms) and Meshack Musyoki ( head of traffic Nairobi).

Other changes include Ambrose Mwawaka (new Siaya County police commander) Kenneth Kimani (Elgeyo Marakwet), Tom Odera (Kwale), Nelson Munyi (Firearms Bureau), Charles Mwau (Diplomatic Unit), Nicholas Muriithi (deputy commandant presidential escort unit), Peter Nyaga (OCPD Kakamega North), Mohamed Charfona (OCPD Eldas), Francis Wahome (OCPD Mumoni) and Patrick Musyimi (OCPD Pokot Central).

The other OCPDs named include Fanuel Ombayo (Nyamira), Shadrack Juma (Baringo Central) and Apolo Wanyonyi (Sameta).

New DCI bosses include Joseph Nganga (Mombasa), John Gichomo (Eastern) and Violet Makhanu (Nyanza).

