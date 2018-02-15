Blow to Kalonzo Musyoka as key allies pledge to back Governor Mutua

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 12:27, Updated February 15th 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political grip of Ukambani region appears shaky after his failure to take oath as people’s deputy president which has put him on the collision course with his supporters.

The former Vice President, who had been enjoying the tag of the de facto political kingpin of the region, is now battling loads of accusations by his former supporters, some of whom have resolved to rethink their political allegiance to him.

In the latest episode, Wiper party’s point-man in Machakos County, Simon Kitheka has announced his decision to sever ties with Wiper and its leader, Kalonzo.

“I have lost confidence in Wiper and Kalonzo and have taken a sabbatical political leave,” Kitheka who is also the chairperson of Machakos County chapter of national chamber of commerce and industry said in a Facebook post.

Kitheka has been a diehard supporter of Kalonzo and Wiper, and was known to use his resources to campaign for the outfit in the past. He was also involved in campaigning for the Wiper Machakos gubernatorial candidate, Wavinya Ndeti. He was trounced by Governor Alfred Mutua who last week survived an election petition case lodged by the former Kathiani legislator.

A fortnight ago, Ukambani youth league hosted a press conference in Machakos town where they renounced Kalonzo and pledged to support Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who has declared interest in the presidency come 2022.

And on Monday, County Assembly majority leader, Francis Ngunga-who has been leading a fierce onslaught against the county executive in the House, was extended an olive branch to Dr Mutua saying the time to forget ‘their differences’ and work together had come.

“If Machakos people decided that you be the governor, then who are we to say no? We plead with humility that we work together. Diversity of our differences will make us strong,” said Ngunga, who is also the Mua Hills Ward MCA.

The Wiper party MCA had been leading a battalion of other MCAs loyal to the party leader, Kalonzo who had been leading a sustained political war against Dr Mutua, accusing him of poor relations with the legislative arm of the government.

Mutua has since preached reconciliation and has urged all leaders-including Ms Ndeti to join him in developing the county. Yesterday, the governor held a closed door meeting with the county assembly leadership at his office, but details of their meeting were not divulged.

