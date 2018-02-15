Murang’a water firm offers to lower monthly tariffs

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 11:36, Updated February 15th 2018 at 11:49 GMT +3

Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company employees

Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) has bowed to public pressure and agreed to lower water tariffs.

The company has been at loggerheads with residents of Murang’a and Maragua towns over tariffs imposed in 2014.

ALSO READ: Bhang peddler stabs policeman to death

The firm lowered the rates in a proposal sent to the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb), ending a disagreement between the board and the county government.

In a circular from Muwasco Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ng’ang’a to Wasreb, the company proposed to lower re-connection fees from Sh500 to Sh300.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria had proposed a reduction to Sh100.

In the proposal copied to County Water and Irrigation Executive Paul Macharia, the minimum water bill will be reduced to Sh200 for clients using below four units of water per month.

Last month, Mr Macharia ordered water companies to lower their charges as ordered by the governor.

Immediately after winning a second term in the August 8, 2017, elections, Mr Iria demanded that water companies in the region lower their tariffs, saying hundreds of residents had been disconnected for their inability to pay their bills.

This comes after a meeting between Muwasco and Iria two weeks ago resolved to end the row over tarriffs.

ALSO READ: Missing girl under witness protection now found