Opposition NASA to name cabinet in parallel government

Published Thu, February 15th 2018

From left: Nasa MPS Simba Arati, TJ Kajwang and Godfrey Osotsi, flanked by NASA strategists at Capitol Hill yesterday [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

The National Super Alliance (NASA) will in 10 days launch its National People’s Constituent Assembly (NPCA).

The NPCA is set to be the Opposition’s top decision-making organ to be headed by NASA leader Raila Odinga.

According to a strategy paper drafted by NASA’s ‘People’s Assembly’ technical committee, the Opposition is expected to name a cabinet and key members of the NPCA during a convention.

“This will be done during our national convention at the end of this month,” said NASA strategist David Ndii. “Our goal is to see the people’s assembly process culminate in a presidential election under a new electoral regime by August this year.”

In order for it to be effective and fully enforceable, the NPCA will work directly with NASA-friendly county governments and county assemblies.

According to the strategy paper, Raila will be declared the duly elected “president” at the launch of the first NPCA and become the presiding “president” of the powerful NPCA until it achieves its objectives.

NASA has lined up a number of activities to achieve its goals. The strategy also reveals the resolutions of the national convention will be validated by the people through a referendum.

National duties

“The convention will inaugurate the national leadership that will support the people’s president in this most solemn of national duties,” Dr Ndii said.

Ndii chairs the NASA Peoples Assembly technical committee. Other members of the team are Judy Sijeny, Hamida Kibwana, Mutakha Kangu, Oduor Ong’wen, Koitamet Olekina and Peter Mathuki.

The strategy paper identifies setbacks that need to be addressed, including what the Opposition terms a culture of impunity, abuse of power and electoral fraud.

The Opposition will also be seeking to ensure every vote counts, defend the separation of powers, independence of the Judiciary and supremacy of Parliament.

There will also be proposals on how to make Parliament inclusive, especially for women and minorities, as well as responsive and accountable to the people.

NASA also intends to transform security services and establish strong and economically viable political units as envisaged in the Bomas draft Constitution.

Also to be discussed at the meeting will be whether the land and natural resources in regions belong to the State or the people, as well as a proposal to devolve taxation, and equitable sharing of the national debt among the national and county governments.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said the Opposition would also step up its boycott of all goods and services offered by businesses associated with Jubilee Party.

“We have been doing our research on more businesses that are associated with Jubilee. During the convention, we will tell our supporters more companies from which they should never buy products,” he said.

Rarieda lawmaker Otiende Amollo said NASA leaders and backers recognised Raila as their “president” and called on Kenyans to support whoever they want.

“For us, our president is Raila Odinga. Jubilee is using police to frustrate us but we will not be cowed...”