NASA warns western diplomats to stop interfering in Kenya’s political affairs

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 19:53, Updated February 14th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

Nasa MPS Simba Arati (left) TJ Kajwang (centre) and Godfrey Osotsi flanked by NASA strategists addressing the press at Capitol Hill on 14/2/18. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Western envoys have been asked to keep off Kenya’s domestic and political affairs.

A section of the National Super Alliance (NASA) politicians have in the strongest terms condemned the continued interference in the country’s affairs from foreign envoys.

Speaking at the Nasa headquarters in Nairobi, the leaders said that there is visible political and commercial interests from the diplomats, who have been pushing for the opposition to recognise Uhuru’s presidency as legitimate.

Dagorreti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati attacked some of the envoys for their involvement in the 2017 General Election claiming they were behind the rigging of the Presidential election.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang has also accused US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec of predisposition towards the Jubilee government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he says has displayed dictatorship in recent weeks through defying court orders, shutting down of the media and ‘deporting’ a Kenyan citizen to Canada.

“Some of the envoys were involved in dubious deals for instance the single sourcing of the carriage way from Nairobi to Mombasa and overpriced military aircraft that was to be sold to KDF but was later thwarted by an American congressman.”

Earlier in the week, eleven foreign envoys among them US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec and United Kingdom High Commissioner Nic Hailey had faulted the Opposition NASA for resorting to illegal means to challenge government’s authority.

The envoys said that the opposition should accept the Supreme Court’s ruling of the October 26 presidential petition and move on.

However, Nasa has vowed to stay put and shame all the culprits they claim “were part of the conspiracy to defraud Kenyans against voting for Raila”, adding that they will not succumb to dictatorship.

