PAC Chair Opiyo Wandayi lauds Judiciary's defence to Government onslaught

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman of the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi has praised the Judiciary for standing firm against an onslaught by the Executive.

The MP said that the Judiciary has given Kenyans confidence and trust under the leadership of Chief Justice David Maraga.

Speaking in Sidindi, Ugunja in Siaya County, over the weekend, the legislator noted that the Judiciary had asserted itself in a manner that Kenyans trust them and think of it as the last defense for the people against attacks from Executive and Legislator.

“We have seen courts give very bold judgments and rulings in the recent past particularly rulings that enforce fundamental rights of the people. It has done so well in upholding the Bill of rights as enshrined in the constitution. If it did not stand firm this country would have been taken to lawlessness and state of anarchy,” he said.

The MP reminded both the Executive and Legislature that they are under obligation to respect the Judiciary and that defines a democratic society.

“We have witnessed a worrying trend in the recent times on how the police blatantly defy and disrespect court orders. This is a very worrying trend that if not looked into will lead the country in a very wrong direction. It is our hope that the Judiciary remains firmly committed to the rule of law and practice justice without fear or favour,” added the MP.

The PAC chairman at the same time accused the National Treasury of starving the counties of funds. The MP claimed that devolution was on the verge of collapse and yet nothing was happening to reverse the situation.

The public accounts committee chairman said most of the counties were unable to pay contractors a move that he claimed will result to a virtual collapse of entrepreneur spirit that drives the Kenyan economy.

Mr Wandayi reasoned that devolution was made to empower people at the grassroots level and the delay of funds was negating the very essence of it.

“Devolution was meant to empower the people at the grassroots level economically and politically but now we see this thing envisage by the constitution by undermined and sabotaged by the forces that are adamant to frustrate it,” Wandayi revealed.

Mr Wandayi called upon the council of governors to confront the delay of disbursement of funds jointly.

“We need to see leadership from the council of governors. They need to speak in one strong voice and make Kenyans understand the gravity of the matter. Unless something is done and money starts flowing from the National Treasury to the counties we risk having counties declared insolvent, in fact as we speak some of them a number of them are technically in problems,” he added.