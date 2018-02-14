Kalonzo: I'm ready to support Raila's presidential bid again

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 22:51 GMT +3

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking at Stoni Athi Resort. [Photo by Jonah Onyango/Standard]

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he is ready to support Raila Odinga should he choose to take another stab at the presidency.

Kalonzo, who spoke in Athi River yesterday, during Wiper Women's League convention, also denied allegations that he and two other NASA co-principals were planning to form another coalition without Raila.

One of the former vice president's allies had said on a TV talk show that Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) were crafting a new outfit ahead of the 2022 elections.

He likened his relationship with Raila to one between conjoined twins. "I will not abandon Raila, but will stick to the ideals of NASA as a registered coalition," he said.

“I stood with Raila in 2013, stood by him in 2017 and I will still support him if need be. I am not a selfish leader. Raila and I are twins and whoever thinks they will cause disunity in NASA should think again,” said Kalonzo.

His statement came just a day after Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim claimed his boss, Wetang'ula and Mudavadi could be looking for a new political outfit.

Kalonzo dismissed the claims, saying at no point has he contemplated leaving NASA.

“I am in NASA to stay. We only had an issue with NRM but that has been resolved. NASA is a registered coalition of parties and we will remain members,” said Kalonzo.

He also denied reports he is scheduled to take oath as the "people's deputy president" on February 28.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo has threatened to sue Interior CS Fred Matiangí, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and former Attorney General Githu Muigai for contempt if they fail to restore his security detail within three days.

"I want to remind the Jubilee administration that as a former vice president, I deserve security, not as a privilege as they think but as a right," said Kalonzo.

He accused Matiang'í, Boinnet and Githu of ignoring court orders to restore his security.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday nominated Justice Paul Kihara to replace Githu.

Kalonzo said withdrawal of his security detail was not only a violation of his rights but also against the court orders.

Not negotiable

"If they will not have reinstated my security within three days, I will sue Matiangí, Boinnet and Githu for contempt of court. Security for a former VP is not a privilege as Jubilee administration thinks but a right. Restoring security is not negotiable.”

Kalonzo said the greatest weakness among Kenyans is to accept and move on even when abuses and violations of rights are on the rise.

He said NASA leaders were yet to set a date for his swearing-in as the "people's deputy president". Kalonzo said it was the coalition's plan that Raila takes the oath first.