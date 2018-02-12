Woman claims son, 21, was shot in cold blood over a woman

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 10:10, Updated February 12th 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3

Elizabeth Ndinda, the mother of Simon Kibiru. [File, Standard]

Simon Kibiru, 21, was shot dead when he was found quarrelling with another man over a woman, according to his mother.

Mr Kibiru was reportedly killed by police as he ran after his friend, who he accused of hitting on his girlfriend on January 11, 2018.

The police are said to have arrived when the two were engaged in a heated argument. Witnesses said Kibiru was arguing with another man over a girl. The other man escaped with a bullet in his leg.

But the police say the two were criminals.

“Those are his clothes. I still don’t know what to do with them,” said Monica Nduku, Kibiru's grandmother, in her house in Mathare 3A estate, Nairobi.

“When I saw my grandson’s body lying in a pool of blood, I fell down and injured my ribs,” she said.

Elizabeth Ndinda, Kibiru's mother, said she was attending her sister-in-law’s funeral in Kilimambogo, Machakos County, when she received the news of her son’s death.

Kibiru's girlfriend, who was present at the time of the shooting, said he confronted the other man and a fight ensued. She said during the confrontation, Kibiru's friend took off. Just as a chase began, the first shot was fired, hitting Kibiru in the leg.

“The second hit him in the back and he dropped to the ground. His friend escaped with a bullet in his leg,” said the girl, who declined to be named.

In Mathare 3C, Sarah Wangari turned into a drunkard after her son Alex Mwangi, the sole breadwinner, was shot dead outside their house.

Police at the Chief’s Post said Mr Mwangi, 19, and another man were killed during an attempted robbery in Mathare. Three others who were with them escaped. Police said they recovered a gun.

But Ms Wangari maintains her son was killed in cold blood.

And in Kawangware, Robert Okinjo was arrested in his house, as he prepared to go to school, and later killed. Witnesses said he was shot outside his house as he lay on the ground.

Neighbours said the police had come to resolve a dispute in which a motorcycle rider had caused an accident. They said the officers forced them into their houses and threatened to shoot whoever came out.

National Police Service Commission Director of Communication Charles Owino said he was not aware of increased cases of police killings.